Stoneville is a leading supplier of natural stones, such as marble, limestone, granite, and the exclusive supplier of Stoneville Recycled Eco Glass, White Japonais and other materials for interior design and architecture. Stoneville supplies tiles, bespoke products like glass and stone worktops, vanity topes, etc. As a full member of the Stone Federation of GB and a CHAS accredited contractor, Stoneville also provides tile installation services.