Stoneville (UK) Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Greater London
Reviews (3)
Projects

    • Stoneville Recycled Glass Flooring for On Motcomb, Knightsbridge, UK, Stoneville (UK) Ltd Stoneville (UK) Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Stoneville Recycled Glass Flooring for On Motcomb, Knightsbridge, UK, Stoneville (UK) Ltd Stoneville (UK) Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Stoneville Recycled Glass Flooring for On Motcomb, Knightsbridge, UK, Stoneville (UK) Ltd Stoneville (UK) Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Stoneville Recycled Glass Flooring for On Motcomb, Knightsbridge, UK
    White Japonais: floors, steps in a mansion, Stoneville (UK) Ltd Stoneville (UK) Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    White Japonais: floors, steps in a mansion, Stoneville (UK) Ltd Stoneville (UK) Ltd Modern dining room
    White Japonais: floors, steps in a mansion, Stoneville (UK) Ltd Stoneville (UK) Ltd Modern dining room
    +2
    White Japonais: floors, steps in a mansion

    Stoneville is a leading supplier of natural stones, such as marble, limestone, granite, and the exclusive supplier of Stoneville Recycled Eco Glass, White Japonais and other materials for interior design and architecture.  Stoneville supplies tiles, bespoke products like glass and stone worktops, vanity topes, etc.  As a full member of the Stone Federation of GB and a CHAS accredited contractor, Stoneville also provides tile installation services.

    Services
    • supply and installation of stone tiles
    • as well as stone and glass slab-work such as worktops
    • vanity tops
    • bar tops
    • etc.
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Europe
    • Middle East
    • russia
    Address
    Unit 12 Set Star Estate, Transport Avenue, Brentford
    TW8 9HF Greater London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085601000 www.stoneville.co.uk
    Reviews

    Farrokh Negahdar
    over 4 years ago
    andrew luther
    over 4 years ago
    Yana Eskandari
    Stoneville helped me select the most beautiful stone for my kitchen. Design and installation were so perfect that there was enough stone to cover not only counter top but splashback and window sill, as well as create an amazing pattern that really brings stone to life. So happy to be surrounded by this work of art on a daily basis. Most grateful to Stonville craftsmen for the most wonderful job!
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
