Niki Jones
Designers in Glasgow
    Luxury, hand-crafted textiles and homewares inspired by Niki's discoveries whilst travelling the globe. Her designs reflect her traditional Scottish roots where she discovered a love of craft and textiles, mixed with her adventurous and extensive travelling.

    Niki combines different cultural references within her designs with a love of traditional technique, natural materials and colour: creating a distinctive collection of unique textiles and rugs.

    Services
    • Hand crafted textiles: Made to Order Rugs
    • cushions
    • Throws
    • Home Accessories.
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    Suite 304 White Studios, 3rd Floor, Templeton on the Green
    G40 1DA Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-1419594090 www.niki-jones.co.uk

