Quercus products are only manufactured from oak as we consider it to be the finest wooden material when producing products from the Landscape. Quercus is the Latin family name for the Oak species and we specifically use the Quercus Robur type- the European Oak
We have been making our products by hand in our workshop in Somerset England since 2004. We produce Oak Fencing, curved & straight,we offer matching Gates, Planters & Obelisks. New products trellis & border edging/raised beds
- Services
- Manufacture & Design- Bespoke service available
- Service areas
- all the world, & all across the UK, and Somerton
- Company awards
- Royal Horticultural Society -Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal-2013
- Address
-
The laurels , Queen St , Keinton Mandeville ,Somerset England
TA11 6EG Somerton
United Kingdom
+44-1458223378 http//www.quercusfencing.co.uk
Quercus was established in 2004 a family run business with the aim of selling bespoke oak fencing to the commercial & private sector.
A unique & sustainable business , Quercus have a proven track record of producing high end quality products that are practical as well as beautiful.
Quercus products do not require any chemical treatment, they are wind resistant
Most recently Quercus have expanded their product range to include trellis,raised beds & border edging. All i n the matching in the woven style that lets light in whilst providing security & visual enhancement to the garden.