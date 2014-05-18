Your browser is out-of-date.

Quercus UK Ltd
Fencing & Gates in Somerton
    Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden
    Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden
    Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden
    Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

    Quercus products are only manufactured from oak as we consider it to be the finest wooden material when producing  products from the Landscape. Quercus is the Latin family name for the Oak species and we specifically use the Quercus Robur type- the European Oak

    We have been making our products  by hand in our workshop in Somerset England since 2004. We produce Oak Fencing, curved & straight,we offer  matching Gates, Planters & Obelisks. New products trellis & border edging/raised beds

    Services
    Manufacture & Design- Bespoke service available
    Service areas
    all the world, & all across the UK, and Somerton
    Company awards
    Royal Horticultural Society -Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal-2013
    Address
    The laurels , Queen St , Keinton Mandeville ,Somerset England
    TA11 6EG Somerton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1458223378 http//www.quercusfencing.co.uk
    Quercus  was established in 2004 a family run business with the aim of selling bespoke oak fencing  to the commercial & private sector.

    A unique & sustainable business , Quercus have a proven track record of producing high end quality products that are practical as well as beautiful.

    Quercus products do not require any chemical treatment, they are wind resistant

    Most recently Quercus have expanded their product range to include trellis,raised beds & border edging. All i n the matching in the woven style that lets light in whilst providing security & visual enhancement to the garden.

      Add SEO element