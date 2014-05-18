Quercus products are only manufactured from oak as we consider it to be the finest wooden material when producing products from the Landscape. Quercus is the Latin family name for the Oak species and we specifically use the Quercus Robur type- the European Oak

We have been making our products by hand in our workshop in Somerset England since 2004. We produce Oak Fencing, curved & straight,we offer matching Gates, Planters & Obelisks. New products trellis & border edging/raised beds