Rafia Design offers an umbrella of design services, 'R Interiors' being its main focal point. Providing you with a 'full-cycle' Interior Design Service to both private and commercial clients across London but with a wholly residential focus. My strong consultative delivery style brings my clients' dreams to life and my attention to detail coupled with my own creativity ensures that their homes or projects are completed flawlessly. Full-cycle simply means that I take on the legwork, some other designers leave this to the client, I do all the product sourcing too!

The initial free client meeting allows me to collate my clients requirements and also to gain a general understanding of their ideas and motivations. At the second meeting I present my draft proposal and from this my client makes their decision on using my service. Depending on the size of the project we may meet one or more further times to finalise details while I get going sourcing beautiful products from around the world to make the dream a reality. As mentioned above, the initial meeting is free so you have nothing to lose in contacting me.

...if you’re considering transforming your home today, I look forward to working with you!