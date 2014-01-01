Your browser is out-of-date.

Schmidt Wimbledon
Kitchen Manufacturers in Wimbledon
Reviews (15)
    Schmidt Wimbledon brings quality and design, getting the heart of the home looking as it should. Being a family run business, we firmly believe in providing a personal service and tailor each project to your style, family and needs, to ensure a functional Kitchen, Bedroom, Home Office or Home Living solution that will last. We understand that the home needs to be robust and this is why Schmidt Wimbledon offers a 5 year guarantee on all of our furniture and an amazing 20 years on Hinges and Draw Runners. We have extensive labs where we put our products through extreme testing.

    Our functional showroom boasts 8 fully comprehensive kitchen and home living displays as well as a large creative area where you can see our entire product range.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • Bathroom furniture
    • Bespoke Home Living Solutions
    • Bespoke Media and Storage
    • Bespoke Bedroom & Office Furniture
    Service areas
    SOUTWEST LONDON and Wimbledon
    Company awards
    Runner Up as Best New Business in Merton 2014, 
    Address
    51- 55 Kingston Road
    SW19 1JW Wimbledon
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036178715 www.schmidt-wimbledon.com

    Reviews

    Stuart Byrne
    I've got nothing but good things to say about my experience with the Schmidt Wimbledon team! Schmidt came highly recommended to me by a family member, and they didn't disappoint. They fitted a TV unit (back panel, shelving and bookcase) in June 2021. The designer Aleksandra was extremely knowledgeable, full of good ideas and very friendly to boot! After some back and forth via email and phone, we decided to do a web conference to try some different ideas out and make updates to the designs live on the call (a store visit at this time wasn't possible due to Covid) - this worked really well! When it came to the installation, Alan was a total star. He worked quickly and diligently, and even paid a courtesy visit day after the installation to ensure everything was working as it should be. I will 100% be using Schmidt again in the future!
    4 months ago
    Devin Snider
    I can’t thank the team at Schmidt Wimbledon enough for working with us to create the kitchen we always wanted. Charlie spent countless hours getting the layout just right and after a year and a half of loving abuse from our 4 and 6 year old it still looks and performs brilliantly. Great team and great kitchens.
    4 months ago
    Glen Keohane
    Charley was very helpful and really patient with us as we worked through the design process. He listened to our requirements and designed a kitchen that met our needs and looks fantastic. The quality of the units and finish is excellent. The quality of the installation was outstanding.
    3 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
