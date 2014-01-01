Schmidt Wimbledon brings quality and design, getting the heart of the home looking as it should. Being a family run business, we firmly believe in providing a personal service and tailor each project to your style, family and needs, to ensure a functional Kitchen, Bedroom, Home Office or Home Living solution that will last. We understand that the home needs to be robust and this is why Schmidt Wimbledon offers a 5 year guarantee on all of our furniture and an amazing 20 years on Hinges and Draw Runners. We have extensive labs where we put our products through extreme testing.

Our functional showroom boasts 8 fully comprehensive kitchen and home living displays as well as a large creative area where you can see our entire product range.