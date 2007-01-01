Your browser is out-of-date.

    We Style Homes is an architectural Interior Design company in Woodford which offers a comprehensive design service for all clientele.
    Vandana Jain launched the company in London, in 2007, and was quickly recognised as a forward thinking designer. We Style Homes work load started expanding rapidly resulting in Vandana’s daughter Megha coming on board, resulting in a dynamic Mother-daughter partnership.  

    WSH have completed numerous budgeted to high-end residential projects, each an innovative, creative solution to a client's brief, each different in scale and style.  

    Our goal is to help each client maximise the full potential of their home, whilst working to your budget.

    We engage with skilled craftsmen, builders, architects, upholsterers, curtain makers and furniture and lighting suppliers to provide you with a well-balanced and thorough Interior Design experience.

    No job is too small. From the first contact, the client has ongoing communication from us on the progress and status of the project.  

    Please contact us to discuss how we can work brilliantly together.

    We Style Homes offers a full range of services, from Interior Design to complete renovation and project management, depending on client requirements.

    15 Sunset Avenue Woodford Green
    IG8 0TH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085592250

    Emma Dominguez
    We had asked We Style Homes to help us with our ground floor living spaces. We had ideas of what we wanted and Van and Megha incorporated our thoughts and helped us create something we love to live in. From the outset they had shown us design boards and 3D drawings enabling us to see the rooms before we purchased anything. They took care of all the installation once goods were ordered, from organising the curtain team, the decorators, flooring guys and the fitter, allowing us to enjoy the process.
    7 months ago
    Ezza Zahoor
    Vandana and Megha were simply great! On the creative side they had been invaluable in helping us design and come up with a look and feel for our new build home – very modern without being “luxury hotel-commercial”. Their eye for detail, scale and proportion was also impeccable. We are so grateful and will definitely be looking forward to working with them again to expand on our luxurious yet cosy work done by them. Lovely ladies who know exactly what they're doing!!
    over 1 year ago
    Aggie Parsons
    Megha and Vandana have been a dream team to work with.
    over 1 year ago
