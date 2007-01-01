We Style Homes is an architectural Interior Design company in Woodford which offers a comprehensive design service for all clientele.

Vandana Jain launched the company in London, in 2007, and was quickly recognised as a forward thinking designer. We Style Homes work load started expanding rapidly resulting in Vandana’s daughter Megha coming on board, resulting in a dynamic Mother-daughter partnership.

WSH have completed numerous budgeted to high-end residential projects, each an innovative, creative solution to a client's brief, each different in scale and style.

Our goal is to help each client maximise the full potential of their home, whilst working to your budget.

We engage with skilled craftsmen, builders, architects, upholsterers, curtain makers and furniture and lighting suppliers to provide you with a well-balanced and thorough Interior Design experience.

No job is too small. From the first contact, the client has ongoing communication from us on the progress and status of the project.

Please contact us to discuss how we can work brilliantly together.

Interior Design Services

We Style Homes offers a full range of services, from Interior Design to complete renovation and project management, depending on client requirements.