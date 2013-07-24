Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Uk
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Garden Structures on a Budget, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenAccessories & decoration Wood Beige
    Garden Structures on a Budget
    Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
    Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
    Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
    +11
    Landscaping and Garden Storage
    Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
    Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
    Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
    +5
    Garden Leisure


    HERITAGE GARDENS UK ONLINE GARDEN CENTRE IS A GARDEN BUILDINGS & FURNITURE SPECIALIST. HIGHLY COMMENDED IN THE GOOD WEB GUIDE WEBSITE OF THE YEAR 2015. At Heritage Gardens we offer a comprehensive range of garden buildings and furniture, indoor home furniture, garden and indoor games, art and garden ornaments, gardening accessories, plants and gifts as well as many other products all carefully chosen to provide our customers with value for money, quality and great style. We also have a specialist Trade Sales Department for garden designers and landscapers, hotels, pubs and holiday complexes, residential care homes and many other similar businesses where garden related products are required. Discounts are usually available for volume orders.

    The Heritage Gardens Trade Sales Department supplies many different types of businesses and organisations with their Landscaping requirements.
    Our Trade Customers include Hotels, Housing Associations, Retirement & Care Homes & Pubs and Leisure complexes who are looking to add the finishing touches to their developments with products such as wooden planters, solid teak or oak benches, Bistro Sets & other configurations of tables & chairs. We have a wide choice of secure storage solutions in wood, plastic & metal. We also supply various National Trust properties & educational establishments throughout the UK.

    Heritage Gardens is a media recommended UK online only retailer & a Garden Buildings & Furniture Specialist. We are also an Authorised Supplier to the National Trust & listed in The Good Web Guide. We also sell a comprehensive range of arbours, gazebos & planters as well as Sheds, Summerhouses, Garden Offices & Cabins from leading UK manufacturers. A good choice of Solid Teak, All Weather Rattan & Aluminium Garden Furniture is always available & can be delivered promptly to anywhere in the UK. Our Contract patio furniture is also popular & both budget & high end ranges are supplied.

    Our Trade Customers can count on the following : 1. Personal, prompt service from the Heritage Trade Team with closely monitored follow up of Orders through to their completion upon delivery. 2. FREEPHONE 0800 694 1841 to place the Order or discuss your requirements. 3. Discounts available dependent on product and quantity ordered. 4. No obligation Product Sourcing service. Prompt call back to advise on outcome of search. 5. E mailed price quotation to confirm availability & estimated delivery date.

    Specialties Garden Buildings & Furniture Specialist, Online only retailer of Outdoor Furniture, Landscaping for Businesses & Companies

    Services
    Garden Buildings Landscaping & Furniture Supplier
    Service areas
    UK Wide
    Company awards
    National Trust Supplier. Highly Commended in The Good Web Guide Website of the Year Awards 2015.
    Address
    Woodgate Lodge, Seymour Road
    TQ12 2PT Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1803391359 www.heritagegardens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Karl Sydenham
    almost 3 years ago
    Jeffery Noble
    This place is now the Headlands. Cliff Rd
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element