Hey! I'm Cliona Byrne, the embroidery hoop artist.
I create textile art in embroidery hoops. I use a technique on my sewing machine called free hand embroidery. Basically, I can move the fabric freely while I sew. It is kind of like drawing but with a sewing machine.
My art is inspired by rural Ireland, French culture and feminism.
Hang your hoop on a wall or place it on a shelf!
Creating cool wall decor
global and MILANO
via domodossola, 14
20145 Milano
Italy
+39-3913964990 www.thimblehoop.com