Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Thimble Hoop
Artists & Artisans in Milano
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sewing machine embroidery hoop art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop Study/officeAccessories & decoration Textile Green
    Sewing machine embroidery hoop art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop HouseholdTextiles Textile Yellow
    Sewing machine embroidery hoop art
    The little thatched cottage embroidery hoop art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    The little thatched cottage embroidery hoop art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    The little thatched cottage embroidery hoop art
    The Little Red Hen embroidery hoop art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop ArtworkOther artistic objects Textile Multicolored
    The Little Red Hen embroidery hoop art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop KitchenAccessories & textiles Textile Multicolored
    The Little Red Hen embroidery hoop art
    Hippie Van Hoop Art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    Hippie Van Hoop Art, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    Hippie Van Hoop Art
    The beret girls, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    The beret girls, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    The beret girls
    Textile word art by Cliona Byrne, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop ArtworkOther artistic objects Textile Orange
    Textile word art by Cliona Byrne, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    Textile word art by Cliona Byrne, Thimble Hoop Thimble Hoop HouseholdAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    Textile word art by Cliona Byrne
    Show all 7 projects

    Hey! I'm Cliona Byrne, the embroidery hoop artist.

    I create textile art in embroidery hoops. I use a technique on my sewing machine called free hand embroidery. Basically, I can move the fabric freely while I sew. It is kind of like drawing but with a sewing machine.

    My art is inspired by rural Ireland, French culture and feminism.

    Hang your hoop on a wall or place it on a shelf!

    Services
    Creating cool wall decor
    Service areas
    global and MILANO
    Address
    via domodossola, 14
    20145 Milano
    Italy
    +39-3913964990 www.thimblehoop.com
      Add SEO element