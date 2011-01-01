Based in the Cotswolds we aim to provide creative, intelligent and appropriate solutions to our clients' requirements, irrespective of budget. Rather than a preconceived style or method, the practice employs a considered approach to the architectural process, using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials and methods wherever possible, and developing ideas to suit particular situations. We create distinctive projects from a unique creative dialogue with each of our clients. Following the success of our own home and office, Hill Barn & Underhill House in the Cotswolds, which was filmed for Channel 4’s Grand Designs, we are specialise in houses built to the German passivhaus standard, as well as responding to many challenging planning situations.