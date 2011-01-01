Your browser is out-of-date.

Seymour-Smith Architects
Architects in Moreton-In-Marsh
Projects

    The Sheds NPPF Para 55
    Cheltenham Passivhaus
    Underhill House PPS7
    Mosely Passivhaus
    Paddock End
    Buckland Barn
    Based in the Cotswolds we aim to provide creative, intelligent and appropriate solutions to our clients' requirements, irrespective of budget. Rather than a preconceived style or method, the practice employs a considered approach to the architectural process, using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials and methods wherever possible, and developing ideas to suit particular situations. We create distinctive projects from a unique creative dialogue with each of our clients. Following the success of our own home and office, Hill Barn & Underhill House in the Cotswolds, which was filmed for Channel 4’s Grand Designs, we are specialise in houses built to the German passivhaus standard, as well as responding to many challenging planning situations.

    Services
    Brief taking Sketch / outline designs and development planning and building control applications Detailed design / production information Tender process Contract admin Planning
    Service areas
    Moreton-in-Marsh
    Company awards
    Awarded the first Passivhaus Institute certificate in England. Bulgaria Passivhaus competition awarded 2nd place and received an honourable mention. Refer to website for more information
    Address
    North Wing
    GL56 0PJ Moreton-In-Marsh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1608674153 www.seymoursmith.co.uk
