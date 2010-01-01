Founded by Maurizio Pellizzoni, MPD London is an awarded interior design practice based in London delivering a full design service to private individuals and commercial clients.

Growing up in Italy surrounded by some of the world’s most iconic design brands, Maurizio perfected his interior dressing skills during a prestigious post in charge of Home Collections at Ralph Lauren, overseeing showroom design and merchandising across Europe. Since establishing his own company seven years ago, MPD London has built an impressive portfolio that includes prime residences in the UK, the US and Europe.

MPD London offers a fully tailored client service from obtaining listed building consents and planning permission, negotiating and overseeing contractors through to turnkey dressing and luxury lifestyling. Whether working on a contemporary city penthouse or a listed country house, MPD places great importance on providing a one-to-one service to ensure that the client’s own taste and style is always reflected in the end result.

MPD London combines neo-classical luxury with quality craftsmanship and innovative design solutions, delivering all three with a personal yet professional service that gets to the very heart of a client brief. Maurizio draws his inspirations from memories of life growing up on Lake Como, regular sourcing trips to New York, and daily life in the modern metropolis of London, to deliver lifestyle interiors which perfectly encapsulate time and place.

Though having built his reputation on classic modern styling, MPD interiors are not defined by one style and the clients’ own taste and style is always reflected in the end result. Whether the project is a contemporary city penthouse or a country house in the Highlands of Scotland Maurizio never loses sight of the client’s own set of circumstances and requirements. The company places great importance in attentive one-to-one service believing the process is as important as the result. “our goal is to achieve beautiful homes that are as luxurious to live in as to look at – we want this to be an enjoyable journey for all our clients that lasts well beyond our goodbye”. The team is based at Fairbanks Studio, located a stone’s throw from the international design destination Chelsea Harbour Design Centre on Lots Road.

MPD is currently working on a number of projects that demonstrate a range of styles. Two recently completed projects are the complete refurbishment of a two bedroom contemporary apartment in Shoreditch with a glass mezzanine and the renovation of a large a London town house in Knightsbridge, a structural project that required excavation of the basement and other changes to the layout before full refurbishment. Earlier this year the team also launched the MPD Shop, which sells a selection of products designed by Maurizio himself as well as a curated collection of pieces from select European designers, such as Lorenzo Damiani.

Maurizio Pellizzoni is a member of the British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) and Society of British Interior Design. MPD has won numerous awards and commendations for its work including the IDFX Awards 2010, the ID & A Awards in 2011, 2012 and 2013, The SBID Award for Residential Design in 2012 and International Property Awards 2013. In 2014, Maurizio Pellizzoni has been selected as a Mentor for the SBID Student Award winner as well as appointed Judge for the Interior Design category at the Perspective magazine Awards, Hong Kong and to be featured within the prestigious Andrew Martin International Design Review, volume 18.