Can you imagine living under your garden, your flowers, your trees, in a green vibrant living landscape? All this is can be possible with GREEN MAGIC HOMES technology. These elegant arched structures are made of fiber reinforced polymer modular components which are durable, flexible and waterproof. With endless design possibilities, these structures can be assembled quickly and easily, with minimal cost to create a gracious living environment in harmony with nature.

COST

Homes US$ 34.74 dollars per square foot

Gazebos US$ 25.00 dollars per square foot

This is our wholesale, factory direct price, shipped from our plant in Cancun, Mexico. The average transportation cost to any destination in the world is US$ 7 dollars per sq ft.

The cost of our GREEN MAGIC HOMES includes:

1. The structural components of the technology in polymer compounds (FRP)

2. Doors and Windows in wood

3. Galvanized steel screws

4. Elastomer for sealing of parts.

5. Packing and Assembly Manual.

PACKAGE FOR DELIVERY A 20-foot container fits approximately 860 sq ft of our technology A 40-foot container fits approximately 1720 sq ft of our technology

Video report on USA News: https://vimeo.com/131103689