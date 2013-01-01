Arthur and Rachel Cadman are award winning designers and makers of beautiful furniture. Working in harmony together, they enjoy fusing style, function, and artistry to create high quality hand crafted objects. The solid timbers and attractive veneers are selected through sustainable woodland management and as locally as possible to their workshop in Crickhowell. Their work is predominantly made to order, with many past commissions available to view on their website.
- Services
- Bespoke Furniture—Design & making
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Crickhowell
- Company awards
- Craft & Design Magazine Gold Medal 2013
- Address
-
Glanusk Park
NP8 1NH Crickhowell
United Kingdom
+44-1874730495 www.cadmanfurniture.com