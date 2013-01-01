Your browser is out-of-date.

Cadman Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Crickhowell
    • Cherry Chair, Cadman Furniture Cadman Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Cherry Chair
    Cheval Mirror, Cadman Furniture Cadman Furniture BedroomDressing tables
    Cheval Mirror
    'Urchins', Cadman Furniture Cadman Furniture Living roomSide tables & trays
    'Urchins'
    Breakfast bar stools, Cadman Furniture Cadman Furniture KitchenTables & chairs
    Breakfast bar stools
    'Sapling' chest of drawers, Cadman Furniture Cadman Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
    'Sapling' chest of drawers
    Side Table, Cadman Furniture Cadman Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Side Table
    Show all 11 projects

    Arthur and Rachel Cadman are award winning designers and makers of beautiful furniture. Working in harmony together, they enjoy fusing style, function, and artistry to create high quality hand crafted objects. The solid timbers and attractive veneers are selected through sustainable woodland management and as locally as possible to their workshop in Crickhowell. Their work is predominantly made to order, with many past commissions available to view on their website.

    Services
    Bespoke Furniture—Design & making
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Crickhowell
    Company awards
    Craft & Design Magazine Gold Medal 2013
    Address
    Glanusk Park
    NP8 1NH Crickhowell
    United Kingdom
    +44-1874730495 www.cadmanfurniture.com
