Future light design specialise in the design, implementation and commissioning of contemporary high end lighting projects. We are a forward thinking, innovative company who believe that thoughtful lighting design can transform and enhance any environment. We aim to create lighting solutions which combine practicality with aesthetics and good design, offering clients complete control over their environment. Our automated systems and preset scenes allow clients to personalise settings and moods at the touch of a button, as well as the ability to alter lighting levels to suit specific tasks and situations.

We are also a UK supplier of both Bocci and Occhio light fittings as well as many other manufacturers all over the world, such as Serien, Ango and IP44.de.

We can provide a vast amount of technical detail and expertise, supplying for both residential and commercial projects of all sizes.

Future Light Design have built and furnished one showroom in Central London dedicated to lighting demonstration, and are undergoing the development of a brand new showroom at our offices in Surrey. These showrooms illustrate the importance lighting plays in complementing the overall design and functionality of every space, as well as showcasing some of our specialist light fittings.