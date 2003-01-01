Your browser is out-of-date.

Future Light Design
Lighting Designers in Surrey
Reviews (3)
    Future light design specialise in the design, implementation and commissioning of contemporary high end lighting projects. We are a forward thinking, innovative company who believe that thoughtful lighting design can transform and enhance any environment. We aim to create lighting solutions which combine practicality with aesthetics and good design, offering clients complete control over their environment. Our automated systems and preset scenes allow clients to personalise settings and moods at the touch of a button, as well as the ability to alter lighting levels to suit specific tasks and situations.

    We are also a UK supplier of both Bocci and Occhio light fittings as well as many other manufacturers all over the world, such as Serien, Ango and IP44.de.

    We can provide a vast amount of technical detail and expertise, supplying for both residential and commercial projects of all sizes.

    Future Light Design have built and furnished one showroom in Central London dedicated to lighting demonstration, and are undergoing the development of a brand new showroom at our offices in Surrey. These showrooms illustrate the importance lighting plays in complementing the overall design and functionality of every space, as well as showcasing some of our specialist light fittings.

    Services
    • Lighting design and consultancy
    • Lighting Supply
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • London
    • Surrey
    • UK
    • World
    • East Horsley
    Address
    The Post House, Ockham Road South, East Horsley
    KT24 6RX Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085434451 www.futurelightdesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    George Nego
    over 2 years ago
    WAVAN3 AV65LNO
    Commendable staff and management, great delivery service. A must for innovative design
    over 5 years ago
    Fiona Stephenson
    Beautiful interior, creative lighting effects, attention to detail, and jewel of a roof garden.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
