Kulyk Interior Design Studio
Interior Architects in Geneva
Projects

    Minimalist Home
    City Hideaway
    Elegant Moscow Residence

    Kulyk Interior Design Studio is a full service interior architecture and design firm. Our main activities are development, coordination and supervision of the interior design projects for residential, commercial, and B2B clients.

    We are developing projects from the initial concept to the architectural planning, specification and supply of interior decoration materials, lighting and furniture. Our dedicated team provides tailor-made solutions, with added focus on high-end performance, feasibility analysis and cost efficiency.

    Services
    Interior Design and Architecture
    Service areas
    Geneva
    Address
    avenue de Miremont 30
    1206 Geneva
    Switzerland
    +41-791204606 www.ykinterior.com
