Kulyk Interior Design Studio is a full service interior architecture and design firm. Our main activities are development, coordination and supervision of the interior design projects for residential, commercial, and B2B clients.
We are developing projects from the initial concept to the architectural planning, specification and supply of interior decoration materials, lighting and furniture. Our dedicated team provides tailor-made solutions, with added focus on high-end performance, feasibility analysis and cost efficiency.
- Services
- Interior Design and Architecture
- Service areas
- Geneva
- Address
-
avenue de Miremont 30
1206 Geneva
Switzerland
+41-791204606 www.ykinterior.com