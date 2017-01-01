At Raycross Interiors, we offer our customers a unique service - providing you with the same dedicated member of our experienced team from your initial visit to us, through the design stage, to project managing your room until its completion. We also deliver the 3 key factors to ensuring that your new kitchen, bathroom or bedroom exceeds your expectations:

DESIGN - our expertise in design, ensures that the space you have available is utilised to its maximum potential and it works with your lifestyle. With our 3D visualisation software, you can see the proposed design layout, enabling you to ensure it is how you envisage it and easily adjust plans where required.

PRODUCT - the quality of our products will ensure that you get maximum return on your investment. Investing in good quality furniture, sanitary ware and appliances will increase its longevity and ensure you enjoy your new rooms for many years to come.

INSTALLATION - our professional installation team have the latest tools and machinery, along with many years of experience to ensure your room is completed to the highest standard.

We pride ourselves on the personal level of service that we provide to all our clients and we look forward to welcoming you into our stunning showroom in Byfleet Village, Surrey.