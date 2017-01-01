This website is under heavy load (queue full)

Raycross Interiors
Kitchen Planners in Byfleet Village
Reviews (6)
    At Raycross Interiors, we offer our customers a unique service - providing you with the same dedicated member of our experienced team from your initial visit to us, through the design stage, to project managing your room until its completion.  We also deliver the 3 key factors to ensuring that your new kitchen, bathroom or bedroom exceeds your expectations:

    DESIGN - our expertise in design, ensures that the space you have available is utilised to its maximum potential and it works with your lifestyle.  With our 3D visualisation software, you can see the proposed design layout, enabling you to ensure it is how you envisage it and easily adjust plans where required.

    PRODUCT - the quality of our products will ensure that you get maximum return on your investment.  Investing in good quality furniture, sanitary ware and appliances will increase its longevity and ensure you enjoy your new rooms for many years to come.

    INSTALLATION - our professional installation team have the latest tools and machinery, along with many years of experience to ensure your room is completed to the highest standard.

    We pride ourselves on the personal level of service that we provide to all our clients and we look forward to welcoming you into our stunning showroom in Byfleet Village, Surrey.

    Services
    • Design
    • Supply & Installation
    Service areas
    • 50 mile radius of Byfleet Village
    • Surrey
    Company awards
    Runner-Up in the Ultimate Kitchen Design of the Year Award 2017.
    Address
    19-21 High Street
    KT14 7QH Byfleet Village
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932346336 www.raycross.co.uk
    Reviews

    gina lear
    fantastic service and product
    almost 3 years ago
    Susanna Johnson
    Couldn’t be happier with our new kitchen! Fantastic design, excellent product, amazing service and attention to detail. Brilliant time keeping and work ethics, and practically no snagging at all as the kitchen was installed so well and professionally on the first go. The after sales service has been quick and efficient. Our friends have been so impressed with the quality and design that they have also gone to Raycross for their new kitchen. Thank you all so much.
    over 6 years ago
    Terry Maynard
    Good local bathroom shop if you want good quality
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
