Take a leisurely stroll through a garden designed and installed by the Leicestershire

garden design company and you’ll notice two things straightaway – a completely practical concept, and painstaking attention to detail at every turn.

That’s because every single one of our garden designs is carefully considered and developed to become a practical extension of your living space. None of this would be possible without the specialist knowledge and experience of our designer Jeff Randall, who has spent the last 20 years learning how to take your garden dreams and translate them into stunning – but practical – reality.

More space, more colour and better shapes than you ever dreamed of – in fact, every element of the design works in perfect harmony with the next. The detailed design for your outdoor space will demonstrate exactly how your garden plans will be turned into reality. And you’ll see just how we achieve the outstanding level of quality that runs through every piece of work we do.