Leicestershire Garden Design Company
Garden & Landscape Supplies in East Goscote, Leicestershire
Reviews (18)
    Take a leisurely stroll through a garden designed and installed by the Leicestershire
    garden design company and you’ll notice two things straightaway – a completely practical concept, and painstaking attention to detail at every turn.

    That’s because every single one of our garden designs is carefully considered and developed to become a practical extension of your living space. None of this would be possible without the specialist knowledge and experience of our designer Jeff Randall, who has spent the last 20 years learning how to take your garden dreams and translate them into stunning – but practical – reality.

    More space, more colour and better shapes than you ever dreamed of – in fact, every element of the design works in perfect harmony with the next. The detailed design for your outdoor space will demonstrate exactly how your garden plans will be turned into reality. And you’ll see just how we achieve the outstanding level of quality that runs through every piece of work we do.

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscape design
    • landscape gardening
    • Project Management
    • construction
    Service areas
    • Leicestershire
    • Nottinghamshire
    • Northamptonshire
    • Warwickshire
    • Coventry
    • Loughborough
    • Market Harborough
    • Melton Mowbray
    • East Goscote, Leicestershire
    Address
    Unit 11, The Warren
    LE7 3XA East Goscote, Leicestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1162100760 www.leicestershiregardendesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Raylec Office
    We work regularly with The Garden Design Co. and find them to be highly professional, customer centric and who put quality at the forefront of everything they do.
    about 1 year ago
    Jonathan hagger
    After 5 years of not knowing what to do with my garden, the team came up with a brilliant design I would have never thought of in a million years! Fast forward 3 months and it's all finished and I couldn't be happier! Amazing service from the design team through to the build process - everything was so well organised and the quality of the finished product is outstanding! Huge thanks to everyone at The Garden Design Co .... now hoping for some decent weather this Summer!
    4 months ago
    Paul Paling
    Outstanding work from all the team involved nothing was too much trouble. The finished article is everything we hoped for and more.
    7 months ago
