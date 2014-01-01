Your browser is out-of-date.

A Shade Above
Lighting in Bn41 1du
Reviews (1)
    Some examples of our bespoke work, A Shade Above
    Some examples of our bespoke work, A Shade Above
    Some examples of our bespoke work

    A Shade Above manufacturers handmade, bespoke lampshades for the interior design and lighting industries.

    Working  with a wide range of clients including Interior Designers, Architects, Specifiers, and Hoteliers , A Shade Above lampshades and lighting features are installed in luxury hotels such as Claridges, theatres such as the Royal Opera House, superyachts, royal palaces, private residences, office receptions and restaurants.

    We handmake all types of lampshade  to the highest quality including pleated, stretched, gathered, laminated silk and card shades and work with our clients to find the best solution for their lighting and design needs.

    Services
    Bespoke handmade lampshades
    Service areas
    UK and Global and London and Brighton
    Address
    5 Wellington House, Camden Street
    Brighton & Hove Bn41 1du
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273881130 www.ashadeabove.co.uk

    Reviews

    Stephen Lodge-Patel
    For a long time I'd been looking for a replacement lampshade for an old lamp base bought way back. I fould shades expensive yet cheaply made. Searching the internet found A Sade Above, The support and advice was brilliant, as for the finished product amazing. Without question I would recomend this company to either make a shade or recover a shade
    about 6 years ago
