A Shade Above manufacturers handmade, bespoke lampshades for the interior design and lighting industries.

Working with a wide range of clients including Interior Designers, Architects, Specifiers, and Hoteliers , A Shade Above lampshades and lighting features are installed in luxury hotels such as Claridges, theatres such as the Royal Opera House, superyachts, royal palaces, private residences, office receptions and restaurants.

We handmake all types of lampshade to the highest quality including pleated, stretched, gathered, laminated silk and card shades and work with our clients to find the best solution for their lighting and design needs.