Housekeeper London
Building cleaning in London
    • Housekeepers London offers regular domestic cleaning, housekeepers and cleaning maids. All our cleaning London services are fully insured.

    All Housekeepers London employees are extensively trained and draw on a wealth of professional cleaning experience. One of our housekeepers will arrive at your property with all the relevant house cleaning equipment, chemicals and materials, and attend to your property in accordance with your individual house cleaning requirements. We are proud with courtesy and attention to detail, and our on-the-job efficiency translates into remarkable house cleaning prices for our regular customers. Housekeepers London has dozens of cleaners working seven days a week in your local area. Our flexible schedule means convenient appointment times and a hassle-free rescheduling process for our regular customers.

    Services
    • domestic cleaning
    • House Cleaning
    • office cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • Spring Cleaning
    • oven cleaning
    • Professional Cleaning
    • Gardening Services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • upholstery cleaning
    • patio cleaning
    • Hard Floor Polishing and Cleaning
    • Mattress Cleaning
    • Professional Tile Cleaning
    • window cleaning
    • Rubbish Removals
    • Gutter cleaning
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SE1 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037462485 www.housekeeperlondon.co.uk
      Add SEO element