Kodawari
Kitchen Planners in Morecambe
Reviews
    Lacarre Pronto High Gloss Kitchens

    Welcome to Kodawari of Lancaster. We design and supply Fitted kitchens, quartz worktops fitted bedrooms, home office and walk in wardrobes.With over 25 years of experience you can be sure you are in safe hands..We are a local business serving the North West of England so our reputation is important to us. We work closely with our customers no matter how detailed their requirements are. FREE in home consultation with state of the art 3d design software to help you visualise the end result. We create well designed functional layouts using quality products. These can be colour co-ordinated inside and out with a full range of accessories and finishing touches. We offer a personal service which relies on word of mouth referrals so we will only be happy when we can add your name to our list of satisfied customers. Projects managed from start to finish. Contact us today.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • bedrooms
    • home office
    • sliding doors
    • replacement doors
    • walk in wardrobes.
    Service areas
    Lancaster, Morecambe, and Heysham
    Address
    11 Empress Court,
    LA4 5AN Morecambe
    United Kingdom
    +44-7904801825 www.kodawari.co.uk
    View our website for more information.

    Reviews

    Pam Pickles
    I would not hesitate to recommend Julian and his team - Julian managed my kitchen project from start to completion and was always available to help and to answer questions. This personal touch helped the process to run extremely smoothly and ensured minimal stress. Most of all I now have the beautiful kitchen that I wanted and I'm absolutely delighted with it! Pictures to follow!
    6 months ago
    Dan Baxter
    We were really pleased with our furniture and the whole experience we had with Julian at Kree8. He did a great job of designing furniture that fit in the space we had and met all of our needs. Justin did an excellent job of building and fitting the furniture. Really happy with the end result.
    almost 4 years ago
    Janine Swindlehurst
    I couldn't be happier with my son's stunning new bedroom. Julian makes designing and choosing a stress free and exciting process. No pressure, just lots of helpful advice and support to make sure you get exactly what you want, and Justin who did the fitting is a fabulous worker. Couldn't believe how quickly and beautifully it all came together. So much so I'm having my room done now and I recommend them to everyone who is looking for quality work at good prices. Thanks guys !
    over 3 years ago
