Welcome to Kodawari of Lancaster. We design and supply Fitted kitchens, quartz worktops fitted bedrooms, home office and walk in wardrobes.With over 25 years of experience you can be sure you are in safe hands..We are a local business serving the North West of England so our reputation is important to us. We work closely with our customers no matter how detailed their requirements are. FREE in home consultation with state of the art 3d design software to help you visualise the end result. We create well designed functional layouts using quality products. These can be colour co-ordinated inside and out with a full range of accessories and finishing touches. We offer a personal service which relies on word of mouth referrals so we will only be happy when we can add your name to our list of satisfied customers. Projects managed from start to finish. Contact us today.