Michael Lowe Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Hexham
    • Garden Design and Landscaping Consultancy and Installation for the Domestic Industry.

    Some of the areas of expertise we offer: Patios, Driveways, Pergolas, Decking, Garden Rooms/Offices, Fencing, Gates and Trellis, Ponds and Water features, Outdoor Living Spaces, Planting Designs and Schemes, Raised Beds and Terracing, BBQ Outdoor Living and Children's Play Areas

    Services
    • Garden Design and Landscaping Consultancy and Installation
    • Planting Design and Installation
    • Maintenance Schedules
    • Lawn Care
    • Small Tree planting and aftercare
    • Fruit tree Maintenance and Pruning
    • General Garden and Property Maintenance and Autumn and Winter Tidy Ups
    Service areas
    • Northumberland
    • Newcastle
    • Jesmond
    • Gosforth
    • Gateshead
    • Shotley Bridge
    Address
    Loughbrow Lodge, Dipton Mill,
    NE46 1RR Hexham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7975661910 www.michaellowegardening.co.uk
