Penelope Allen Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Surrey
    Stable House

    Penelope Allen Design Ltd is an award winning design practice based in Surrey in the United Kingdom. As recent winners at the International Design Awards 2013 we pride ourselves in offering innovative interior design to our clients. With an emphasis on flair and creativity our aim is to create beautiful and harmonious interiors which combine luxury, comfort and practicality. Clients can expect a professional and reliable service which is also relaxed and enjoyable. The finished scheme will always be inspirational and one which surpasses the desires of the client.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • residential
    • Commercial & Project Managment
    Service areas
    London UK and Surrey
    Company awards
    Winner of the International Design Awards 2013 Residential Category.
    Address
    Stoney Croft Farm, Reigate Road, Betchworth
    RH3 7EY Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1306888028 www.penelopeallendesign.co.uk
