Ross Woodhall Images
Photographers in Birmingham
    Alpine Interiors

    I have been shooting commercial, action and lifestyle photography for
    over 20 years. My clients have taken me to some of the world’s finest locations, from fashion shoots on the glaciers of Switzerland to fly fishing in the Mangroves of Cuba.

    I have worked for many global corporations over the years, shooting advertising campaigns, editorial, brochures and catalogues. 

    If required, I can supply production, logistical and location management.

    Services
    • Interior
    • exterior
    • lifestyle photography. All aspects of production catered for.
    Service areas
    BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    TF8 7QB Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7768623675 portfolio.rosswoodhall.com/#!/index
