Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MobiLusso Furniture Co.
Furniture & Accessories in Damietta
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Furniture processing for Festival Doha Falcons, MobiLusso Furniture Co. MobiLusso Furniture Co. Classic airports
    Furniture processing for Festival Doha Falcons, MobiLusso Furniture Co. MobiLusso Furniture Co. Classic airports
    Furniture processing for Festival Doha Falcons, MobiLusso Furniture Co. MobiLusso Furniture Co. Classic airports
    Furniture processing for Festival Doha Falcons

    We are an manufacturer which specialize in classic furniture, neoclassical European style and antique furniture.

    Relied on two-pronged strategy;  Pay attention to product quality and maintain the best price - Delivery on time.

    MobiLusso offers a wide range of collections between classic and modern styles blend inspired by different styles reinterpreted by interior designers.

    - Producing custom designs according to our customer's projects. - On some collections you may alter the design to suit your requirements. - Develop finishes, accessories, fabrics to upon our customer's requests. - Find solutions for small spaces. - Support in logistic, shipping FOB and CIF.

    We have our own special techniques quality, and it's an honor to meet you at our company and check every details.

    Kindly please, do not hesitate to contact us for any inquiry or question.

    Address
    1st, industrial zone, block 5/6—13/14 k, New Damietta city
    34511 Damietta
    Egypt
    +20-1008680690 www.mobilusso.com
    Legal disclosure

    MobiLusso Furniture

      Add SEO element