Mike Bradley Garden Design
Landscape Designers in Hartlepool
    Stream and seating areas on a grassy bank
    Multi level and stepped garden
    Small, low maintenance but interesting rear garden
    Steeply sloping rear garden - terraced solution
    Deck 'pier' installed from bifold doors
    Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass
    A qualified and experienced garden design business covering all styles of garden. Based in the north east of England I specialise in the creation of unique, quality garden designs in hand drawn and coloured or CAD formats, 3D visualisations, specifications, planting plans, contractor monitoring and project management; providing the highest level of service – and all at a great value for money price. For self build or to obtain competitive pricing from my design package, this service is invaluable. A design service is also offered to landscape contractors and property developers. Planning permission work and landscape proposals undertaken. Sketchup work.

    Services
    • Garden and Landscape Design
    • 3D visualisations
    • work specifications
    • planting plans
    • contractor monitoring and project management
    • planning permission submissions. Postal design service.
    Service areas
    North east and northern England personally. The Algarve (Portugal) personally by appointment. All areas by post.
    Company awards
    Royal Horticultural Society General certificate
    Address
    34 Springston Road
    TS26 0EY Hartlepool
    United Kingdom
    +44-7505130453 www.mikebradleygardendesign.com
