allenarchitecturelimited
Architects in Canterbury
Reviews (1)
Projects

    The Old Vicarage
    House Extension
    New Garden Room
    Services
    • Design
    • Planning Applications
    • Construction Information
    • Tender
    • Building Control Applications
    • Contract Administration.
    Service areas
    london and Kent and Canterbury
    Company awards
    • - Green Apple Award for the built environment and Architectural Heritage
    • - Kent Design Award
    Address
    25 Blean Common
    CT2 9EX Canterbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-7929602895 www.allenarchitecture.co.uk
    Allen Architecture Limited specialises in small and medium sized projects, environmentally sustainable design, and the extension and refurbishment of existing buildings.  We work across a number of sectors and building types including domestic projects covering extensions and loft conversions to one off homes and small housing developments.  We also have a wealth of experience in community and commercial projects including village halls, schools, places of worship and offices .

    Reviews

    John Adams
    Worked with Daniel on a small extension project and was very impressed with his ideas and overall quality of work. Would definitely recommend this company.
    over 6 years ago
