- Services
- Design
- Planning Applications
- Construction Information
- Tender
- Building Control Applications
- Contract Administration.
- Service areas
- london and Kent and Canterbury
- Company awards
- - Green Apple Award for the built environment and Architectural Heritage
- - Kent Design Award
- Address
-
25 Blean Common
CT2 9EX Canterbury
United Kingdom
+44-7929602895 www.allenarchitecture.co.uk
Allen Architecture Limited specialises in small and medium sized projects, environmentally sustainable design, and the extension and refurbishment of existing buildings. We work across a number of sectors and building types including domestic projects covering extensions and loft conversions to one off homes and small housing developments. We also have a wealth of experience in community and commercial projects including village halls, schools, places of worship and offices .