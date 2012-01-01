Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ModCell
Building Supplies in Bristol
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • LILAC Co-Housing, ModCell ModCell Modern houses
    LILAC Co-Housing, ModCell ModCell Modern houses
    LILAC Co-Housing, ModCell ModCell Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    LILAC Co-Housing

    ModCell is one of the first products to make large-scale, carbon-negative building a commercial reality.

    The ModCell system utilises the excellent thermal insulation qualities of straw bale construction to form prefabricated panels.

    ModCell allows super-insulated, high-performance, low energy ‘passive’ buildings to be built using renewable, locally sourced, carbon sequestering, sustainable building materials. ModCell is designed for use in offices, schools, housing and commercial buildings.

    Services
    External structural or non-structural walls and roofs on either a supply and install basis or part of a complete turnkey package
    Service areas
    all across UK and Bristol
    Company awards
    • Sustainable Housing Awards—Green housing award 2014
    • CIOB International Innovation & Research award 2014
    • Construction 21 Green Building Award 2014
    • Place Making Award 2014
    • South West Green Energy award 2013
    • 'Gold' Green Apple award 2013 - The Built Environment and Architectural Heritage’ category
    • 'Gold' Green Apple award 2012—Building and Construction
    • Energy Award 2012—Sustain Magazine Awards 2012
    • 'Gold' Green Apple award 2011
    • RIBA Award 2011 - Best Public Sector Design award
    • LABC Design Quality Awards 2012: Winner for the Public/Commercial Category
    • National LABC Technical Innovation Award   2011
    • UKTI Britweek - Design Innovation Award
    • Show all 13 awards
    Address
    The Proving House, 21 Sevier Street
    BS2 9LB Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179556731 www.modcell.com

    Reviews

    Steffie Broer
    Modcell is an prefab straw bale building method, very well thought through and a scaleable solution for a more sustainable planet. Another impressively courageous solution from the White Design team. We are keen to recommend it to our customers at Bright Green Futures.
    almost 5 years ago
      Add SEO element