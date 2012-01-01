ModCell is one of the first products to make large-scale, carbon-negative building a commercial reality.
The ModCell system utilises the excellent thermal insulation qualities of straw bale construction to form prefabricated panels.
ModCell allows super-insulated, high-performance, low energy ‘passive’ buildings to be built using renewable, locally sourced, carbon sequestering, sustainable building materials. ModCell is designed for use in offices, schools, housing and commercial buildings.
- External structural or non-structural walls and roofs on either a supply and install basis or part of a complete turnkey package
- all across UK and Bristol
- Company awards
- Sustainable Housing Awards—Green housing award 2014
- CIOB International Innovation & Research award 2014
- Construction 21 Green Building Award 2014
- Place Making Award 2014
- South West Green Energy award 2013
- 'Gold' Green Apple award 2013 - The Built Environment and Architectural Heritage’ category
- 'Gold' Green Apple award 2012—Building and Construction
- Energy Award 2012—Sustain Magazine Awards 2012
- 'Gold' Green Apple award 2011
- RIBA Award 2011 - Best Public Sector Design award
- LABC Design Quality Awards 2012: Winner for the Public/Commercial Category
- National LABC Technical Innovation Award 2011
- UKTI Britweek - Design Innovation Award
