ModCell is one of the first products to make large-scale, carbon-negative building a commercial reality.

The ModCell system utilises the excellent thermal insulation qualities of straw bale construction to form prefabricated panels.

ModCell allows super-insulated, high-performance, low energy ‘passive’ buildings to be built using renewable, locally sourced, carbon sequestering, sustainable building materials. ModCell is designed for use in offices, schools, housing and commercial buildings.