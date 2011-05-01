Your browser is out-of-date.

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Garden & Landscape Supplies in St Albans
    • Wargrave Contemporary English Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
    Wargrave Contemporary English Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
    Wargrave Contemporary English Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
    +8
    Wargrave Contemporary English Garden
    Contemporary Modern Family Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
    Contemporary Modern Family Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
    Contemporary Modern Family Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
    +7
    Contemporary Modern Family Garden
    Barn Conversion Country Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Country style garden
    Barn Conversion Country Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Country style garden
    Barn Conversion Country Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Country style garden
    +5
    Barn Conversion Country Garden

    Established in 2006, we create beautiful garden designs of exceptional quality.

    We are an award winning, friendly, professional practice dedicated to working closely with our clients.  We take on projects of all sizes, from city courtyards and roof gardens to corporate spaces and large country estates.  With elegant, harmonious planting and clean simple lines, each garden is constructed to the highest standards.  We approach every project as an opportunity to create outstanding spaces that enrich the lives of those who use them. Rosemary Coldstream is a Registered Member of the Society of Garden Designers, the professional association for garden designers in the UK.  She is also a Designer Member of BALI, British Association of Landscape Industries. In 2015 she won the prestigious Society of Garden Designers 2014 Award in the Pocket Garden Category.  Rosemary also writes and lectures on garden design.

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscape design
    • Project Management
    • Sourcing of garden ornamentation
    • plants and furniture
    Service areas
    • London & All across UK
    • UK and internationally
    Company awards
    •  Society of Garden Designers 2014 Award in the Pocket Garden Category
    •  Chelsea Trade Stand Merit
    Address
    3 St Mary's Walk
    AL4 9PD St Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-1727860092 rosemarycoldstream.com
