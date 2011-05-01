Established in 2006, we create beautiful garden designs of exceptional quality.

We are an award winning, friendly, professional practice dedicated to working closely with our clients. We take on projects of all sizes, from city courtyards and roof gardens to corporate spaces and large country estates. With elegant, harmonious planting and clean simple lines, each garden is constructed to the highest standards. We approach every project as an opportunity to create outstanding spaces that enrich the lives of those who use them. Rosemary Coldstream is a Registered Member of the Society of Garden Designers, the professional association for garden designers in the UK. She is also a Designer Member of BALI, British Association of Landscape Industries. In 2015 she won the prestigious Society of Garden Designers 2014 Award in the Pocket Garden Category. Rosemary also writes and lectures on garden design.