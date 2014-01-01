Hoban Design is not just an architectural design practice but also a high end residential property development company. Having won at the prestigious Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2014, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive and cost effective advice to our clients combined with our excellence in residential design. ! ! Because we also have direct and discrete partnerships with the top London and international designers and suppliers of joinery, lighting designers and kitchen designers as well as high quality local suppliers, we integrate their specialist design and ensure you are getting the best quality, but for the best value for money.! !

Hoban Design takes a common sense approach to project procurement. As experienced developers, we look at each individual specialist package and tailor the best procurement route to suit the project, to ensure the highest quality is achieved for the best value to the client.