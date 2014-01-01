Your browser is out-of-date.

hobandesign
Architects in Wimbledon
Reviews (5)
    • Hoban Design is not just an architectural design practice but also a high end residential property development company.  Having won at the prestigious Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2014, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive and cost effective advice to our clients combined with our excellence in residential design. ! ! Because we also have direct and discrete partnerships with the top London and international designers and suppliers of joinery, lighting designers and kitchen designers as well as high quality local suppliers, we integrate their specialist design and ensure you are getting the best quality, but for the best value for money.! !

    Hoban Design takes a common sense approach to project procurement. As experienced developers, we look at each individual specialist package and tailor the best procurement route to suit the project, to ensure the highest quality is achieved for the best value to the client.

    • architectural design
    • Construction and project management.
    Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2014
    43 Church Road
    SW19 5DQ Wimbledon
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089453090 www.hobandesign.co.uk
    Simon Pole
    We have worked with the Hoban team for a number of years and find them extremely creative and practical at the same time. They also enjoy their work and play.
    Wayne Robinson
    Hoban Design are a local company we have enjoyed a great relationship with over the years. We have worked closely with Brian and his team on many of his projects, all of their projects are finished to the highest of standards and we have no hesitation in recommending Hoban Design.
    Dominic Pasqua
    We at Knight Frank have had several business dealings with Hoban Design and can thoroughly recommend them. Their eye for attractive design and detail is second to none. Their whole approach is very friendly and professional. Brian and his team work incredibly hard to give customers complete satisfaction.
