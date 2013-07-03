Your browser is out-of-date.

Alf Onnie
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in London
    Bespoke Curtains
    Jacquard Swags Curtain
    Before and After: Puddled Swags and Tails Curtains
    Curtains around complicated bay

    Family run, est 1920. We sell a range of ready made curtains/blinds and
    create beautiful bespoke curtains, blinds and shutters. Domestic and commercial. A professional fitting service is provided; carried out by skilled experts with years of experience.

    We are modern enough to suit your property and old fashioned enough to care about each individual customer. With such a wealth of experience behind us, Alf Onnie can offer friendly, expert advice on all made to measure pelmets, curtains, blinds and valances.

    Service areas
    east london and Essex
    Bespoke curtains and blinds. Fitting service. Domestic and commercial. Ready-made and made to measure curtains, Blinds, Shutters, Poles, Tracks, Nets & Voiles, Awnings, Conservatory Blinds.
    Address
    176 High Street North
    E6 2JA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084724658 www.alfonnie.co.uk
