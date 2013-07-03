Family run, est 1920. We sell a range of ready made curtains/blinds and

create beautiful bespoke curtains, blinds and shutters. Domestic and commercial. A professional fitting service is provided; carried out by skilled experts with years of experience.

We are modern enough to suit your property and old fashioned enough to care about each individual customer. With such a wealth of experience behind us, Alf Onnie can offer friendly, expert advice on all made to measure pelmets, curtains, blinds and valances.