This website is under heavy load (queue full)

We're sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We're working on this problem. Please try again later.

RTC: Garden & Landscape Supplies in Newark | homify

Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
RTC
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Newark
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Oak Garage, RTC RTC Modern garage/shed
    Oak Garage, RTC RTC Modern garage/shed
    Oak Garage, RTC RTC Modern garage/shed
    +11
    Oak Garage

    Our garden rooms are a stunning and useful addition to any garden, built from high quality materials,  pressure treated timber frame work for floors walls and roof, high performance rigid foil board insulation, fully wrapped in a breathable membrane, western red cedar cladding and one piece rubber roof.

    They offer additional liveable space that can be used for work or leisure.

    Services
    • Garden studio
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • wetrooms
    • Electrical
    Service areas
    newark and Grantham
    Address
    125 Marsh Lane
    NG24 4TA Newark
    United Kingdom
    +44-1636651346 www.rtc.uk.com
      Add SEO element