akin &amp; suri
Designers in London
    urban greens
    soft adventure
    neutral impulse
    lazy pinks
    New designs
    summer blues
    Akin and Suri is a collaboration between textile designer Piyush Suri and interior designer Burcu Akin as a creative expression of their design aesthetics and cultural backgrounds.

    Their unique style is a harmonious blend of colour and neutrals, cultural references from their home countries of Turkey and India, their multicultural life in vibrant London and their love of symmetry and geometry.

    Akin and Suri design and manufacture hand screen printed cotton and linen fabrics, wallpapers, soft furnishings and interior accessories. They also offer interior consultancy, collaborate with other designers and manufacturers and work on bespoke design projects.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    4 Formosa Street
    W9 1EE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072865100 www.akinandsuri.co.uk
