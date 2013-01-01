Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorator's Notebook
Online Shops in Bristol
Projects

    Decorator's Notebook Collection

    Welcome to Decorator's Notebook! We opened our virtual shop doors in autumn 2013 with the dream of making unique and beautiful accessories from around the world available online, whilst helping talented artisans in developing countries build a brighter future. Bethan’s background as an interior design journalist and Joe’s previous career in e-commerce development help us do just that. We hope that through our handpicked collection we can share our passion with you!

    Services
    Online shop selling ethical homeware
    Service areas
    Bristol
    Address
    Bristol Bristol
    United Kingdom
    www.decoratorsnotebook.co.uk
