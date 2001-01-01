Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wesley Rex
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lutry, Switzerland
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cape Town, Greenpoint , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex GardenAccessories & decoration
    Cape Town, Greenpoint , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Cape Town, Greenpoint , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Cape Town, Greenpoint
    Lausanne, Switzerland , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Lausanne, Switzerland , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex Living roomLighting
    Lausanne, Switzerland , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Lausanne, Switzerland

    Since graduating in 2001 from the top interior design school in South Africa, Wesley has been dedicated to design & all aspects involved in design. His obsession for "all things design" is constantly reflected in his projects.

      By keeping his fingers on the pulse of fashion, technology, global architecture & design trends, Wesley is able to offer his clients the best global designs.    Wesley's fresh, energetic & visionary approach to modern design, helps him strive towards creating luxurious, sophisticated, timeless & livable interiors from any client brief

    Services
    • WESLEY REX offers a complete interior architecture & design service
    • making it his prerogative to approach each project separately
    • with no preconceived sense of style or design. Wesley instead treats all his clients as individuals
    • allowing their varied tastes
    • styles
    • ambitions & budget to surface to the foreground as they engage with the design process. Through the fostering & intimate connection of each personally consulted client
    • Wesley determines their individual/specific design needs
    • enabling him to create a distinctive reflection of their unique personality
    • lifestyle & spirit. Presentations created using 3D photorealistic renderings
    • Autocad
    • mood boards & true samples
    • gives the client an exact idea of their proposed interior & finishes
    • allowing them to visualize the full scope on the project & giving him the confidence that the client will value the level of service
    • professionalism & design expertise to exceed their expectations. All possible costs & projected road blocks are indentified & discussed before work commences
    • allowing efficient execution within the agreed budget & timeframe. From concept to final handover
    • Wesley works symbiotically with the architect
    • landscapers
    • builders & artisans to provide detailed visuals in order to pull every aspect of the project together
    • whether it be residential
    • commercial or hospitality. Wesley Rex believes in a hand on approach to project managing from initial concept to completion & final handover. Wesley's luxury interior design services encompass total turnkey solutions for his clients. Using color
    • texture
    • movement
    • light
    • refined comfort & shape to delight the senses & transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary
    • Show all 24 services
    Service areas
    • Global but based in Cape Town
    • South Africa
    • Cape Town
    • Lutry
    • Switzerland
    Address
    Route de La Croix 70
    1095 Lutry, Switzerland
    Switzerland
    +41-799119009 www.wesleyrex.com
      Add SEO element