Since graduating in 2001 from the top interior design school in South Africa, Wesley has been dedicated to design & all aspects involved in design. His obsession for "all things design" is constantly reflected in his projects.
By keeping his fingers on the pulse of fashion, technology, global architecture & design trends, Wesley is able to offer his clients the best global designs. Wesley's fresh, energetic & visionary approach to modern design, helps him strive towards creating luxurious, sophisticated, timeless & livable interiors from any client brief
- Services
- WESLEY REX offers a complete interior architecture & design service
- making it his prerogative to approach each project separately
- with no preconceived sense of style or design. Wesley instead treats all his clients as individuals
- allowing their varied tastes
- styles
- ambitions & budget to surface to the foreground as they engage with the design process. Through the fostering & intimate connection of each personally consulted client
- Wesley determines their individual/specific design needs
- enabling him to create a distinctive reflection of their unique personality
- lifestyle & spirit. Presentations created using 3D photorealistic renderings
- Autocad
- mood boards & true samples
- gives the client an exact idea of their proposed interior & finishes
- allowing them to visualize the full scope on the project & giving him the confidence that the client will value the level of service
- professionalism & design expertise to exceed their expectations. All possible costs & projected road blocks are indentified & discussed before work commences
- allowing efficient execution within the agreed budget & timeframe. From concept to final handover
- Wesley works symbiotically with the architect
- landscapers
- builders & artisans to provide detailed visuals in order to pull every aspect of the project together
- whether it be residential
- commercial or hospitality. Wesley Rex believes in a hand on approach to project managing from initial concept to completion & final handover. Wesley's luxury interior design services encompass total turnkey solutions for his clients. Using color
- texture
- movement
- light
- refined comfort & shape to delight the senses & transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary
- Show all 24 services
- Service areas
- Global but based in Cape Town
- South Africa
- Cape Town
- Lutry
- Switzerland
- Address
-
Route de La Croix 70
1095 Lutry, Switzerland
Switzerland
+41-799119009 www.wesleyrex.com