Since graduating in 2001 from the top interior design school in South Africa, Wesley has been dedicated to design & all aspects involved in design. His obsession for "all things design" is constantly reflected in his projects.

By keeping his fingers on the pulse of fashion, technology, global architecture & design trends, Wesley is able to offer his clients the best global designs. Wesley's fresh, energetic & visionary approach to modern design, helps him strive towards creating luxurious, sophisticated, timeless & livable interiors from any client brief