Introducing our new concept and collection

MINX LIVING have designed and created a beautiful range of cushions, available immediately, to complete and enhance any interiors project. Aimed at trade customers, we work closely with Interior Designers to provide the finishing touches to your projects. Recently opened close to Chelsea Harbour, our showroom is full to bursting with beautiful 'pret-a-porter' cushions in a range of stunning colours and textures. Made in London, our collection is constantly changing as we source designer fabrics from various brands both locally and internationally. Kate Watson Knee and Lara Cross, founding partners of MINX LIVING, have identified a gap in the home accessories market after finding

it impossible to buy designer cushions, available to buy immediately. Following Diplomas at KLC and Inchbald respectively, the dynamic duo are determined to lead a home accessory revolution with the launch of a readily available collection at a designer quality.

Come and be inspired by our current collection. Contact us to make an appointment on info@minxliving.com Regards Kate and Lara