Sarum Glass Ltd
Glass Manufacturers in Salisbury
Projects

    Free Standing Balustrade, Sarum Glass Ltd Sarum Glass Ltd Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Free Standing Balustrade

    Sarum Glass Ltd.  Are a small independent company, located in Wiltshire, we specialise in  Installation of bespoke glass products, from a small table top to a large balustrade project, Painted glass splashbacks is our expertise panels from as small as 75mm x 75mm to larger panels in excess of 4m long can be installed

    Services
    Balustrades
    Glass Splashbacks
    Shower Enclosures
    Glass Doors and Screens
    Mirrors.
    Service areas
    Salisbury
    and all across the uk
    Address
    Sarum Glass Ltd
    SP2 7NP Salisbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1722417400 www.sarumglass.co.uk
