MZO TARR – Chartered architects using Game Theory to design exceptional buildings.

We are RIBA architects based in London that use the principles of Game Theory to design buildings.

Game Theory is the mathematical study of strategic decision-making. Commonly found in fields such as economics, biology, sport and politics, we use it to find architectural solutions. Some of these can be unexpected, surprising even.

We start by listing the choices available to our client and other affected parties. Next, we quantify the potential benefits (payoffs) of those choices in order to identify the best decision (best response). This approach can be used at any point in the architectural process.

We all make strategic decisions on a daily basis in both our professional and personal lives. Unlike other architects, we use the framework and mathematical tools of Game Theory to gain an insight into a person’s reasoning. This approach identifies opportunities as well as problems, directly driving the design and function of our buildings.

Our use of Game Theory results in our clients getting the buildings they want. And, it enables us to navigate external factors such as market conditions and issues raised by other interested parties, including planners, neighbours and investors.

Our buildings continue to use Game Theory after they are built, as they respond to the lives and decisions of their occupants.

We have applied this approach to more than 150 projects all over the world. These range from art installations to towers. Explore our website to see a varied selection of our work.