The Posh Shed Company
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Hereford
    • Contemporary Bespoke Shed, The Posh Shed Company The Posh Shed Company Modern garden
    Contemporary Bespoke Shed
    The Gothic Shed , The Posh Shed Company The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
    The Gothic Shed
    The Potting Shed , The Posh Shed Company The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
    The Potting Shed

    Our range of Posh Sheds is the fruit of very careful design and consideration. Key to whether a design makes the collection is its appearance and whether it enhances the garden area where it may reside.

    We hope you agree there is a suitable blend of choice, from the modern lines of the Contemporary to the classic elegance of the Gothic. If space is tight you may like to consider the ingenious 'Half' Posh Sheds. And if you are feeling inspired but favour something tailored to your own needs please take a look at our Bespoke service

    Services
    Garden Sheds, Garden Storage, and Posh Sheds
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Herefordshire
    • London
    • West Sussex
    • East Sussex
    • Surrey
    • Kent
    • West Midlands
    • Manchester
    • Cheshire
    • Scotland
    Address
    Little Orchard Farm
    HR6 9AS Hereford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1885387101 www.theposhshedcompany.co.uk
