Our range of Posh Sheds is the fruit of very careful design and consideration. Key to whether a design makes the collection is its appearance and whether it enhances the garden area where it may reside.

We hope you agree there is a suitable blend of choice, from the modern lines of the Contemporary to the classic elegance of the Gothic. If space is tight you may like to consider the ingenious 'Half' Posh Sheds. And if you are feeling inspired but favour something tailored to your own needs please take a look at our Bespoke service