Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Landscape Designers in London
Reviews (9)
    • Belgravia Roof Terrace, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Classic style garden
    Belgravia Roof Terrace, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Classic style garden
    Belgravia Roof Terrace, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Modern garden
    Belgravia Roof Terrace
    Kew Roof Terrace, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Roof terrace
    Kew Roof Terrace, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Roof terrace
    Kew Roof Terrace, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Roof terrace
    Kew Roof Terrace

    At Cameron Landscapes and Gardens we are passionate about gardens - designing, building, planting and maintaining them.  Our inspiration is making your ideas come alive, we will transform your outside space into a haven you will cherish and want to be a part of - an extension of your home which suits and enhances your lifestyle. 

    As award-winning garden design specialists we deliver a full and expert garden service to clients across London.

    Services
    • garden design
    • garden build
    • planting plans
    • garden maintenance.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 1, 69 St Marks Road
    W10 6JG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089693399 www.camerongardens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Stuart
    I’ve been using Cameron for the past couple of years. They are always very punctual, well prepared and extremely tidy. They work very hard during their time at my house and the place always looks a whole lot better after they have been. I recently used them to do a one off job on a new house and they transformed an overgrown area with a long afternoon’s very hard work. Great company and I’d highly recommend…
    10 months ago
    Alison Jefferis
    Very happy to recommend Cameron Gardens, who designed and installed landscaping and planting for our front garden and side courtyard in west London. Thorough and professional throughout and we are delighted with the result which captures and enhances the character of the property beautifully and has transformed the areas. A pleasure to see the garden growing and changing every day as the plants do their thing!
    about 1 year ago
    Radoslaw Mondzelewski
    Very good landscaping company great team of lovely people well recommend
    about 1 year ago
