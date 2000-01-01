Your browser is out-of-date.

Greige
Online Shops in London
    Candle Logs make a great outdoor evening party.
    Greige - Outdoor Candle Holders and Lanterns

    An eclectic mix of products to enhance and beautify the home and garden, personally sourced by the owner from a wide range of local & international suppliers.  

    Our theme is very neutral and natural - subtle hues of grey and beige merge seamlessly together to produce an overall calming and naturally stylish theme. We continually strive to source items that are just that little bit different.

    Services
    Online Webshop. Click and collect. Suppliers to Hotels and Restaurants.
    Service areas
    London UK
    Address
    Unit 2 Bell Est, Cunnington Street
    W4 5HB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2031419030 www.greige.co.uk
