MissPrint aims to produce beautifully designed, contemporary wall-coverings, fabrics and interior accessories, all originating from hand drawn illustrations. We are a growing family business, and we work from our new countryside studio, bordering East London.

We love making patterns and designs, developing new ideas and seeing them grow into designs is so exciting. Nature has a big influence on our work; a simple leaf or flower has so many beautiful qualities of line, shape, colour and texture. We also love mid century and Scandinavian design which is marked by its simplicity, clean lines and organic forms.

We believe ecological issues are important, and that our work should have as little negative impact on the environment as possible; therefore all our products are produced in the most ecologically friendly way. Our entire wallpaper range is PEFC certified which means that the paper products used promote the sustainable management of forests. The wallpapers are also printed with organic pigment inks, which are non-toxic, free of heavy metals and classed as non-carcinogenic.

Whereever possible MissPrint products are made in UK. We try our utmost to support our local community and strongly believe in supporting the British manufacturing industry.

We also run a successful design consultancy service, having collaborated with various companies on design projects most recently for Heals producing the ‘Woodland Collection’ for Heals Discovers. Our recently released book ‘Printed Pattern’ written by us is a guide to developing and printing your own patterns and designs. It is beautifully illustrated, encouraging and suitable for anyone from absolute beginner to the more experienced. Informative and inspiring, this is a real must have for anyone who is interested in pattern, decorative design or printing.