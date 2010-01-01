Siobhan Loates studied at Chelsea College of Art and Edinburgh University, gaining a knowledge and passion for art, design, architecture, furniture and textiles.

She began her interior design career at the world-renowned practice of Tessa Kennedy, then with Douglas Mackie, before joining Brahm Interiors where she rose to Senior Designer. For eight years, Siobhan worked on high-end properties in London, the Cotswolds and internationally. After a break to have three children, and a move to Gloucestershire, Siobhan established her own interior design company in 2010.

Siobhan's style is elegant and eclectic, she enjoys mixing unusual pieces with different origins to achieve a look that is both modern and sophisticated. Having travelled widely and spent much of her childhood in Africa and the Middle East, Siobhan draws inspiration from many sources - playing with different styles and altering schemes to suit the client and the space in a unique and harmonious way.