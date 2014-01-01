TurnPost was launched by an experienced design and manufacturing team, out of a desire to create unique luxury four poster beds to fulfil the increasing demand for British design and craftsmanship. The brand name reflects the four poster beds at the very heart of the company; made from sustainable solid Ash with beautiful finishes, each 'turn post' is created by hand using highly skilled craftsmen. There is also a stylish selection of upholstered beds covered in the finest British made wools. Each luxury bed is made to order and we also provide a bespoke design and manufacture service.
- Services
- Wooden Four Poster Beds
- Bespoke Bed Manufacturing in England
- Service areas
- & all across the UK and Collingham
- Company awards
- Finalist for Northern Design Awards 2014
- Address
-
jordans, leeds road
LS22 5AA Collingham
United Kingdom
+44-1937572570 turnpost.co.uk