TurnPost was launched by an experienced design and manufacturing team, out of a desire to create unique luxury four poster beds to fulfil the increasing demand for British design and craftsmanship. The brand name reflects the four poster beds at the very heart of the company; made from sustainable solid Ash with beautiful finishes, each 'turn post' is created by hand using highly skilled craftsmen. There is also a stylish selection of upholstered beds covered in the finest British made wools. Each luxury bed is made to order and we also provide a bespoke design and manufacture service.