Designer Touches Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Epsom
Reviews (5)
    Design in Oxshott, Designer Touches Ltd Designer Touches Ltd Modern houses
    +57
    Design in Oxshott

    We are an Interior Design
    company based in Epsom, Surrey, and can offer you a complete design, supply and fitting service for your home, from concept through to completion.

    Trading for over 15 years, Designer Touches is headed by designer Mary Georgiou (BAHon's) whose ultimate goal is our clients complete satisfaction.

    We are happy to work with developers as well as private clients either on new build properties or refurbishments.

    The majority of our clients are based in the South East of England, but we often work on projects further afield.

    If you have purchased a property in Spain with the intention of having it furnished, but do not know where to begin, we can design, supply and install everything down to the cushions.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Soft furnishings
    • furniture
    • curtains
    • Upholstery
    Service areas
    • Epsom
    • United Kingdom
    • UK
    • Surrey
    Address
    79 Grosvenor Road
    KT18 6JF Epsom
    United Kingdom
    +44-1372270211 www.designertouches.co.uk

    Reviews

    Russell Marshall
    Designer Touches started my project, a large 6 Bedroom house very well and I was very happy with the team, however as time went on many mistakes started to arise, Many times I tried to explain to the team my unhappiness, and even though Designer Touches admitted their mistakes 6 months later they still have not corrected them however they demand I pay the balance before the mistakes are corrected.
    7 months ago
    Russell Marshall
    Having to renovate a 6 bedroom house with 5 bathrooms and 2 kitchens, was not an easy task for me even though I have a fair amount of experience with doing up my previous homes. I decided to employ Mary and her team from Designer Touches, Mary put me into contact with the excellent builder Paul White Contractors. I have to say Mary, Ellie and Antonia achieved outstanding results In advising me and project managing the whole job, many times my first choice on carpets, flooring, wall colour, coving etc was flagged up by Mary and her team, and I was gently put in the right direction, truly thankful as I could have ruined the whole job. All the bathrooms look amazing, similar but different, finished to a very high standard by Paul White and his team. Having never worked with designers before, I really am very impressed with what they do. Five Stars for an amazing job and a lovely team.
    about 1 year ago
    Mike Mina
    over 2 years ago
