Jeff Kahane + Associates
Architects in London
Projects

    Wine Cellar, Regents Park, Jeff Kahane + Associates
    Wine Cellar, Regents Park
    Water Feature, Highgate
    Refurbishment Works, Angel
    Primrose Hill, House Extension
    Loft Flat, Clerkenwell
    Play Barn, Wales
    MA (Cantab) Dip.Arch. RIBA

    Jeff Kahane trained at Cambridge University School of Architecture and established Jeff Kahane + Associates in 1989 after fifteen years` experience working with architects and builders in the design of privately and publicly-funded houses and flats. He has contributed articles to the Architects` Journal and to Building Design, been a visiting critic at numerous student assessments, and is the author of Local Materials: a Self Builder`s Manual. He has served on several occasions as an assessor for the RIBA`s annual London Region Awards and is currently on of the RIBA`s invited panel for student mentoring. His aim for Jeff Kahane + Associates, right from its inception, has been for the practice to follow the challenge of "making the negligible considerable" in everything that it creates. So in each job - no matter how small - the target is for the project team to use their skills, inventiveness and commitment to bring a special and humane quality to the spaces that it creates for its clients.

    London
    Address
    46-47 Britton Street
    EC1M 5UJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073360990 www.jeffkahane.com
