MA (Cantab) Dip.Arch. RIBA

Jeff Kahane trained at Cambridge University School of Architecture and established Jeff Kahane + Associates in 1989 after fifteen years` experience working with architects and builders in the design of privately and publicly-funded houses and flats. He has contributed articles to the Architects` Journal and to Building Design, been a visiting critic at numerous student assessments, and is the author of Local Materials: a Self Builder`s Manual. He has served on several occasions as an assessor for the RIBA`s annual London Region Awards and is currently on of the RIBA`s invited panel for student mentoring. His aim for Jeff Kahane + Associates, right from its inception, has been for the practice to follow the challenge of "making the negligible considerable" in everything that it creates. So in each job - no matter how small - the target is for the project team to use their skills, inventiveness and commitment to bring a special and humane quality to the spaces that it creates for its clients.