Hartwell Architects was established in 1989 by architects Stephen Ball & Alan Found. Since then we have gained a reputation for good design undertaken with integrity, honesty and transparency at every level. We undertake a wide range of projects both large and small. Design

We are passionate about good design, creating exciting, interesting and beautiful buildings. But beauty is more than skin deep. The building also needs to fulfil a huge range of functions well.

We place a strong emphasis on client relationship, with a principal of establishing and meeting client needs rather than imposing our solutions.