Ion Glass
    Ion Glass provides structural and architectural glass for a wide range of contemporary and heritage projects across the UK.  Working at the high end of the industry, each installation is wholly bespoke.

     Ion liaise closely with architects, designers and builders, providing technical expertise and full support from concept through to precise survey, manufacture and installation, ensuring that each project meets all relevant technical criteria and building standards.

    In particular, the company has developed techniques that make them a leading choice for heritage and ecclesiastical buildings, with unrivalled experience installing glass that works perfectly in centuries old properties. 

    All types of interior or exterior glass are within Ion’s remit, from beautiful framed and frameless balustrades to impressive glass screens, doors, rooflights, minimalist shower screens,  structural linkways and all-glass structures.

    Ion Glass has an excellent reputation for providing first class results for even the most discerning clients and technically demanding projects.

    Services
    Architectural and structural glass
    Service areas
    • London
    • UK
    • All across the UK
    • Wivelsfield
    Company awards
    ISO 9000, CHAS, Construction line, Sussex Heritage Trust award
    Address
    Unit 16, More House Farm, Ditchling Road
    RH17 7RE Wivelsfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-8456599988 ww.ionglass.co.uk
