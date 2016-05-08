Your browser is out-of-date.

Cultivate Design
Landscape Designers in Hitchin, Hertfordshire
    Cultivate Design is a fresh & innovative garden design practice working throughout London and Hertfordshire.  The aim of the practice is to create beautiful, yet practical designs developed from the needs and desires of the client.  We believe that a thoughtfully designed garden has the power to enhance or even change lives.

    Cultivate Design focuses on sustainable practices and self-sufficiency and hopes to encourage and inspire a love of nature.  We can offer expert advice on vegetable production, and how to make best use of your seasonal produce in the kitchen.  

    Although only a young practice, Cultivate Design is already well regarded for our innovative yet practical designs.  Our services range from simple solutions for a problem area to a complete redesign & renovation of a previously neglected garden.

    Services
    Garden design and planting design services.
    Service areas
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Hitchin, Hertfordshire
    Address
    34 Whitehill Road
    SG4 9HW Hitchin, Hertfordshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971415453 www.cultivate-design.com

    Reviews

    Letchworth Green House
    over 4 years ago
    Russ Ochiltree
    over 2 years ago
    Caroline Clark
    Jennifer recently designed our garden. She transformed it from an overgrow waste land to a stunning modern practical space. Jennifer was a joy to work with. We had a very clear idea of want we wanted and she was very sensitive to our need and wants. She 'got' the brief immediately. Her designs are beautifully drawn and easy to understand. Our landscaper found the plan very easy to work from and we now have our dream garden! Thanks Jennifer for creating a little bit of paradise for our family to enjoy.
    over 7 years ago
