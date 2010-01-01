(uncommon) is a design-led landscape consultancy run by Deborah Nagan and a small team from our studio in Waterloo SE1. We make ‘narrative landscape’ and our projects aim to bring the underlying and imposed stories of places to life in their new landscape. We want to make places memorable, as well as interesting, greener, robust and more sustainable.

(uncommon) work at varied scales: we have made tiny installations & festival gardens as well as designed & taken large scale masterplans through planning. We work in both public and private realms and undertake commissions in London, the UK and abroad.