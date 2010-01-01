Your browser is out-of-date.

(uncommon) landscape consultants
Landscape Designers in London
    (uncommon) is a design-led landscape consultancy run by Deborah Nagan and a small team from our studio in Waterloo SE1. We make ‘narrative landscape’ and our projects aim to bring the underlying and imposed stories of places to life in their new landscape. We want to make places memorable, as well as interesting, greener, robust and more sustainable.

    (uncommon) work at varied scales: we have made tiny installations & festival gardens as well as designed & taken large scale masterplans through planning. We work in both public and private realms and undertake commissions in London, the UK and abroad.

    Services
    Landscape design; urban realm design; masterplanning; conceptual gardens and show gardens; installation; retail and event displays.
    Service areas
    worldwide and London
    Company awards
    Society of Garden Designers Awards 2013 Finalist
    Address
    2 Pontypool Place
    SE1 8QF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076330247 www.uncommonland.co.uk
