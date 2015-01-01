Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
The New Year is well and truly upon us, and while many
have already suffered dismal failure at our overeager attempt to become a gym
zealot, there is good news—2015 marks a fresh opportunity to get other
(realistic) resolutions…
While the weather doesn't always allow us to enjoy our precious free time outside, being forced to spend
rainy days indoors, making our own fun, being lazy, creative, or
both, isn't all that bad.