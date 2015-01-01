Your browser is out-of-date.

Riach Architects
Architects in Oxford
Reviews (3)
Projects

    • Trinity Hall, Riach Architects Riach Architects Modern living room
    Trinity Hall, Riach Architects Riach Architects Modern living room
    Trinity Hall, Riach Architects Riach Architects Modern living room
    +7
    Trinity Hall
    Talbot Lodge, Riach Architects Riach Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Talbot Lodge, Riach Architects Riach Architects Classic style kitchen
    Talbot Lodge, Riach Architects Riach Architects Classic style dining room
    +2
    Talbot Lodge
    Services
    All Architectural services
    Service areas
    All across the UK, UK, and oxford
    Address
    65 Banbury Road
    OX2 6PE Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865553772 www.riacharchitects.com

    Reviews

    Justin Gibbons
    almost 3 years ago
    WE ARE KRACHRON
    almost 3 years ago
    Ben Lacey
    We have recently finished a complete renovation of our home, including side and rear extensions, designed and managed by Riach Architects. Riach's design was sensitive to the age of the house whilst accommodating the needs of modern life. Our dark house has been transformed into beautiful light-filled family home. Thank you, Riach!
    about 2 years ago
