McCarron and Co Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in London
    We love it when beauty and function coincide. The collective experience of the McCarron & Co team ensures that they do. So, tell us your vision. Our designers and skilled cabinet-makers are here to blend bespoke luxury furniture seamlessly into its architectural setting for rooms that are a pleasure to look at and a joy to use.
    We are equally happy working with individual clients, architects, interior designers and property professionals to produce your bespoke kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, media room, or a one-off furniture commission. Call in at a McCarron & Co showroom and we’ll share with you our obsessive attention to innovation, detail and quality.

    Services
    • Bespoke kitchens and furniture. Design
    • manufacture project management and installation.
    Service areas
    London and beyond
    Address
    84 Fulham Road
    SW3 6HR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2075845736 www.mccarronandco.com

    Reviews

    Brian Hoban HobanDesign
    We have been working with McCarron for 6 plus years, and have found them to be am exceptional joinery firm in both installation and quality service. Truly bespoke products. Cannot recumbent highly enough.
    over 2 years ago
